Senators Wicker and Hyde-Smith Ask FDA to Remove Abortion Pill

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith among 20 other senators ask the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn to classify an abortion pill as a quote "imminent hazard to the public health".
Senators Hyde-Smith and Wicker are urging Hahn to remove the pill Mifeprex from the U.S. market as they say it quote "poses a significant threat of danger."
When used, Mifeprex can end a pregnancy that is less than 10 weeks along and can control high blood sugar in some patients.
Currently, there is no word on the FDA's response to the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.