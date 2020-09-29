St. Joe Goes Virtual for Grades 7-12 After Positive Covid-19 Case

St. Joe students from 7th to 12th grade will be going virtual for two weeks after students on campus Friday tested positive for Covid-19.
The two week quarantine will last from September 28th to October 9th. This in hopes to stop the spread and allow everyone to return to school on October 12th.
During this time, no sports will be played. If you need any books left in the classroom, contact the office to arrange a pick up. Any younger siblings in the elementary of a 7th through 12th grade student will also be in quarantine during this time.
During this quarantine, parents are urged to monitor for symptoms and take your child's temperature at least twice a day for 14 days from your last exposure.
If your child's temperature is above 100.4 degrees, or start having symptoms contact your healthcare provider for an evaluation and test if indicated. Lastly, contact the school if you or your child has any symptoms.
