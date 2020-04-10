Due to Covid-19, Governor Tate Reeves has issued a statewide burn ban effective immediately.
The Mississippi Forestry Commission released a statement saying Governor Tate Reeves has signed a proclamation initiating a statewide burn ban until further notice.
Since March first, MFC Wildland Firefighters have responded to and suppressed one hundred 89 wildfires that have burned more than 4 thousand acres across the state. 557 of those have been assisted by volunteer firefighters.
MFC State Forester Russell Bozeman says this puts a strain on Mississippi's emergency medical service professionals, in particular, state's rural volunteer fire departments.
Under a statewide burn ban, outdoor burning of any kind is prohibited. There are no exemptions for agricultural or prescribed burns under this burn ban. People caught violating a burn ban can be fined, as well as be held responsible for any smoke or fire damage. Burn bans are enforced locally by the county sheriff s department.
