Statewide Shelter in Place Effective Friday, April 3 at 5:00 p.m.

The state wide shelter in place order is in effect starting today at 5 p.m. Governor Tate Reeves made the announcement Wednesday in a press conference on Facebook live.
The order is in effect until Monday, April 20th at 8 a.m.
Residents are to stay at home except for the limited allowances in the executive order.
If people go outside, they must follow social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6 foot distance from others and avoid groups of 10 or more.
For guidelines of the order, you can go to the Mississippi secretary of state's website for more information at https://www.sos.ms.gov/Education-Publications/ExecutiveOrders/1466.pdf.
