Suspected Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Disease Case in Mississippi

There is now a suspected case of the new, mysterious Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Disease in Mississippi.
This announced in a press briefing yesterday with Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi State Health Officer, Doctor Thomas Dobbs. Doctor Dobbs says Mississippi has been successful in flattening the curve.. He also went on to talk about the Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Disease that has infected children in other parts of the country.
"We see basically an immune reaction some period of time after the coronavirus has caused some type of infection in children. Primarily in kids less than 5 years of age. We will start collecting case reports from physicians. It s becoming a reportable condition now in Mississippi that physicians need to tell us so we can then report it on to the CDC. Thus far we have one suspected case of the syndrome that we re looking into right now," Dr. Dobbs said.
Doctor Dobbs did not give the age or location of the child in Mississippi to protect the family's privacy.
Also announced, Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann, Speaker of the House Phillip Gunn, and other legislators released a plan to set aside 300 million dollars from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to aid small businesses.
