May is Mental Health Awareness month and a lot of people are feeling stress, anxiety, and are struggling with mental health during these trying times. A Delta yoga instructor, Melissa Hughey, shares the the benefits yoga has on mental health.
"Its okay to not be okay sometimes and to feel these feelings and that's what yoga helps you do is to actually help you work through these feelings," Hughey said.
Melissa Hughey is a yoga instructor at Lemon Balm Yoga and Wellness. During the coronavirus pandemic, she has had to close her studio and switch to online classes.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a survey and a third of respondents showed symptoms of anxiety or depression or both due to the pandemic. The CDC also released information to help people cope with stress and anxiety.
That's where yoga comes in. Melissa says yoga is not only helpful physically, but mentally.
"So when we practice yoga, it's actually teaching us a way of living. We are doing things on the mat gearing with us throughout the day. But in our physical practice, we are going to do some things that are more challenging. They're more challenging for myself as well, whether that's with your strength or flexibility, our balancing, we're going to challenge ourselves some," Hughey said.
With the day to day stressers, between work, children, and a mass pandemic, Melissa says its important to make time for yourself and to just breathe.
"If we're focused on the present, then we're not worried about something that happened earlier, or in our past, or we're not focused on our to do list.that we have to do later on. We're able to come within, and to me its showing yourself love, which we should practice more and more. Its not an arrogant or a selfish thing, it's actually finding time to show compassion for yourself," Hughey said.
Melissa offers virtual classes and the yoga studio doors open this coming week. For more information go to lemonbalmyogawellness.com.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255.
