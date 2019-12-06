Two New Human Cases of West Nile in Mississippi

Two new human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Mississippi.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported the two new cases are in Calhoun and Clay counties bringing the state total to 15 this year with 11 counties effected.
The counties include Clay, Calhoun, Hinds, Forrest, Jefferson, Jones, Lamar, Leake, Rankin, and Smith.
To protect yourself, the MSDH recommends using mosquito repellent, cover your arms and legs with long sleeves and long pants, avoid areas where mosquitoes are most active, and remove areas of standing water around your home where mosquitoes could breed.
Symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, nausea, headache, a rash, vomiting, muscle weakness, or swollen lymph nodes.
For more information go to msdh.com.
