UMMC Grenada Offers Covid-19 Testing

Grenada and Holmes county residents can now get drive up testing for Covid - 19.
UMMC Grenada and Holmes County are now offering free screening and drive through testing. Locations available are UMMC Grenada at 960 JK Avent Drive and UMMC Holmes County in Lexington at 239 Bowling Green Road.
People with symptoms of Covid-19 including fever, severe coughing, sore throat, and shortness of breath should call the number 662-227-7200 to be screened and to set up an appointment.
Screening is between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If given an appointment, you can get a drive through test at your designated time and location.
They encourage you go home and stay home until you find out your results.
