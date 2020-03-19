Walmart Trimming Hours due to Coronavirus

Walmart is trimming their hours again due to the Covid - 19 outbreak.
Walmart announced that starting today hours will be cut back. The store will now open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:30 at night. This to help employees restock, clean and sanitize the store.
Since seniors are more vulnerable to the Coronavirus, Walmart will be offering special shopping hours just for them. From March 24th to April 28th, every Tuesday, Walmart will offer an hour long senior shopping event for those 60 years and older. This will take place an hour before the store opens.
Walmart also is putting limitations on what you can buy in bulk including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula, and baby food.
