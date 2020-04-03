Ways to Cope with Stress during Covid-19 Outbreak

A lot of people are feeling stress or anxiety due to the coronavirus. Cindi Lofton with the Community Counseling Center in Greenville says you're not alone if you feel this way.
"Well first of all, it's really normal to feel these feelings, to be sad, to be anxious. These are abnormal times, i mean its something that most of us have never ever dealt with this before. So, the fact that we can't control this to some degree, is one of the scariest things and so its very normal for people to be feeling sad or anxious or even panicky at times. So it's very normal," Lofton said.
Lofton explains how to cope with the anxiety. She says now is the time to have a positive mindset and think of this time as an opportunity to do things you've been meaning to do. Such as cleaning out that closet, working in the yard, or reading a book.
Lastly, she says people have gotten through tough times in the past and encourages people to be resilient, and lean on family and friends for help.
Check out the delta news Facebook page for the full interview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.