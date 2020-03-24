The coronavirus is changing the way people live. Gyms are closed, people are cooped up inside, but here are some tips on how to stay active during this time.
In the app store you can download for free the Nike Training Club App. Once you have the app you can go through a variety of workouts, choosing what muscles you want to hit, whether you want to use or not use equipment, and even how long of a workout you want. Before hitting download, you can scroll through an outline of what your workout will be like. The app is free with premium in app purchases.
And if you go to Facebook and search Planet Fitness you can scroll down to a variety of videos of at home workouts from Planet Fitness trainers. The trainers are going live for free evenings at 6:00.
And you don't have to stay inside, another app to download with some workouts is the Map My Run app. This app allows you to track how far and how fast you ran. It has gives an insight on how to lose weight, running from home, and more. You can also use it to help train for a 5k, 10k, or marathon.
My Fitness Pal links up with Map My Run. It automatically syncs up your workouts, but before eating all those quarantine snacks, this app will help track your food intake. You can add your height and weight, how much weight you want to lose, and it will calculate how many calories you should be eating a day, all while adding your food each meal.
Lastly, a time to unwind and de-stress, go to Youtube and type in Yoga with Adrienne. This gives free yoga classes at a variety of levels, with different types of yoga for morning, evening, and more. It's a great way to de-stress while the kids play outside or just relax in this time of high anxiety.
As long as you remember to social distance, you can still go outside for a walk, or go for a run. Let your kids go play outside, they can get some recess or some gym class, just remember to social distance, and be safe.
