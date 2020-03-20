Yazoo City Declares Emergency Order

The city of Yazoo declares an emergency order due to Covid - 19.
The city says all events, festivals, and meetings that include public gatherings of more than 10 people on city-owned properties are postponed until further notice.
City board meetings will be held via phone calls, where residents can listen on the radio.
The city also urges bars, restaurants, and event centers to consider take out services.
