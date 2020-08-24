In Greenwood family and friends paid homage to the life and legacy of a longtime radio pioneer and icon.
A horse and a carriage carried the body of radio pioneer Ruben Hughes down highway 82 to the Leflore county civic center. Hughes helped start the first black owned radio station in Mississippi.
Members of his family say iconic, tenacious, and resilient are just a few words describing his legacy.
"Recognizing that the people of the community deserved just as much trustworthy, just as much entertainment, just enough dynamic news as any other city or state in the country," his eldest granddaughter Jasmine Hughes said.
Ruben Hughes will be remembered as a pioneer, a black radio pioneer, a great father, grandfather, and a great man," according to his son Cyreio Hughes.
He worked with world-class gospel artists like Shirley Caeser, Mahalia Jackson, and Aretha Franklin even receiving high regards from the senator of the 24th District.
"Mr.. Hughes is a record maker and record breaker in terms of rhythm and blues," Senator David Jordan says.
Hughes founded WGNL in Greenwood building the station from the ground up. At 104.3, he inspired others in the industry like Larry Yates who has gone on to work with Smokey Robinson and Tupac Shakur.
"For a black radio station and Ruben Hughes to have the vision to bring this to the south--- to bring that voice to the south is something that we all can look up to, that we all can be proud of," Yates says.
Ruben has won many awards along the way and built friendships that lasted a lifetime. To family and friends, he will be remembered as a legend, an icon, and a radio pioneer.
"Contributions made by Mr. Hughes will be felt for generations to come. And the greenwood community will benefit from him being here," Owner of WABG-AM James Poe says. "The world will benefit from Ruben Hughes."
