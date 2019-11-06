In Hollandale tonight Sanders Elementary hosted their family garden night.
The event was all about getting the kids to harvest the vegetables they've been growing since last November. Tonight the kids harvested sweet potatoes, and they held contests for the biggest sweet potato, the longest and other titles. Sanders elementary is partnered with delta eats; an organization that works with sanders and other local schools in the Delta.
Caroline Francisco works with the kids and teaches them about the sustainability of a garden.
"The point of garden lessons is to be a food source for the community for them for the students to learn how to be hands on about not only science but math, art, literature all that we bring into the garden. we talk about the chemistry of food but also the culture of it," she said.
Organizers said they're excited for the kids to harvest the vegetables they've been growing for so long.
