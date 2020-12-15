Cool and cloudy conditions continue to exist overnight across the Delta. Temperatures have not budged much --- remained in the low to mid 40s. Rain chance have increase as an approaching wave reaches our area. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Areas to north may have an outside chance for one or two snowflakes if rain does not move out quickly. By morning cold air remains and so do the clouds with highs in the 40s.
Light Rain Overnight Reinforces Cold for Wednesday
Karen Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Auburn basketball: Flanigan sparks second-half surge in win over Texas Southern
- Case for the defense? While hardly world-beaters, Packers' D rounds into form
- Montana State adapted to new circumstances on recruiting trail
- UA recruiting confidential: Analysts assess Wildcats’ coaching candidates and challenges
- Buckeyes and Wildcats top Big Ten power rankings ahead of title came, Hawkeyes close behind
- Britney Spears' dad claims he hasn't spoken to her since August: 'I miss her very much'
- Lana Del Rey is engaged!
- As early signing period opens, Wildcats expect to add Stevie Rocker; Clay Millen playing it 'by ear'
Most Popular
Articles
- Governor Reeves Executive Order Takes Effect Today
- New Orleans RB Montrell Johnson decommits from Wildcats the day after Arizona fires Kevin Sumlin
- Greenville Man Arrested with Multiple Drug Charges
- Yazoo City Man Arrested after Threatening Popeye's Employees with Gun
- 5 individuals charged with procuring sexual servitude of a minor after undercover operation
- New Series About Emmett Till To Film in Greenwood
- Shooting at Mississippi biker club leaves at least 11 wounded
- Silver Alert Issued for Durant Man
- Rick Anderson Art Exhibit Happening in Greenville
- Doug Segrest: It’s decision time for Auburn with Gus Malzahn
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 16
-
Dec 17
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 18
-
Dec 19
-
Dec 20
-
Dec 21
-
Dec 22
-
Dec 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.