Light Rain Overnight Reinforces Cold for Wednesday

Cool and cloudy conditions continue to exist overnight across the Delta. Temperatures have not budged much --- remained in the low to mid 40s. Rain chance have increase as an approaching wave reaches our area. Overnight temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Areas to north may have an outside chance for one or two snowflakes if rain does not move out quickly. By morning cold air remains and so do the clouds with highs in the 40s.

