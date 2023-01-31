CLEVELAND RESTAURANTS ARE OPENING THEIR DOORS WITH COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT ON THEIR MINDS FOR THIS YEAR'S ANNUAL RESTAURANT WEEK. THE DELTA NEWS' ASHLEY RENEE SPOKE WITH A RESTAURANTS ABOUT WHAT RESTAURANT GOERS CAN EXPECT.
CLEVELAND'S 10TH ANNUAL RESTAURANT WEEK BEGAN MONDAY.
THOSE LOOKING TO TRY NEW EATS AND TREATS SHOULD CHECK OUT THE EVENT.
DIFFERENT RESTAURANTS ARE OFFERING SPECIALTY ITEMS
INCLUDING CLEVELAND'S NEWEST ADDITION, MISSISSIPPI JUICE COMPANY.
"Mississippi Juice Co. is doing restaurant week bowls. So we have three different base options. We have a blue dream if I can get it open which is my favorite. It's a coconut cream and blue spirulina. We have our acai which everyone should know about. And then we have our pitaya also known as dragon fruit. So these three bases to choose from. And then we have these toppings here. You can choose from almond slivers, bananas, blueberries, strawberries, pineapple, cocoa nibs, cocoa flakes, granola, hemp hearts and/or peanut butter drizzle. And top it on there and it's frozen. And by the time you get to where you're going, it won't be and it will be ready to eat."
THIS PLACE IS ALL ABOUT PROMOTING WELLNESS AND EATING HEALTHY.
"Well I think that people are looking for something that's really nutritious. Um, anything now that has the word nutrition in front of it, people are running to it because we know that we need it. And we're excited to come to the Delta because we're you know, we want to offer that to everyone. And we are actually nutritious. Everything in our business here is nutritious and healthy for you. There's no additives or preservatives in anything that we offer."
THE NEXT RESTAURANT SERVING UP A SPECIALTY FOR THIS EVENT IS 8 WEST GRILLE.
"Here at 8 West Grille, we're very excited to be a part of Cleveland Restaurant Week. We'd like you all to come out and visit us and come out and try our grilled pesto penne pasta which we're offering for restaurant week. This is actually my first restaurant week here in Cleveland so I'm hoping to see all you, see some new faces and hope y'all can come out and enjoy some good dishes."
AFTER TRYING OUT DIFFERENT MEALS/DRINKS AT DIFFERENT RESTAURANTS, DON'T FORGET TO VOTE FOR A COMMUNITY PROJECT YOU WANT TO SEE IN DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND.
"One of the cool things about restaurant week is that for every special sold at our participating restaurants, one dollar is set aside to a community project. So we at the Chamber of Commerce have created these little voting cards where different people who order those specials can vote for which project they would like to see complete. They can cast their vote at participating member restaurants by putting the card into our ballot boxes and then they'll get to see it coming into fruition within the next upcoming months."
FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT ALL PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS....VISIT CLEVELAND MAIN STREET'S WEBSITE.
IN CLEVELAND....ASHLEY RENEE....DELTA NEWS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.