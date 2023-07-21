The Delta continues mourning the loss of football legend Johnie Cooks of Leland. The linebacker for the super bowl-winning New York Giants said he had a "fantastic" career. Cooks fell ill earlier this year with congestive heart failure, and while in the hospital in Memphis, he also came into contact with an antibiotic-resistant "super-bug".
Each year in the U.S.... Nearly 3 million people become infected with bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics. Not only is the number of people infected with these so called 'superbugs' increasing. But more types of germs are becoming resistant to treatment. So we take you into Johnie Cooks’ last days, which begins with an abundance of gratitude.
"I had a great life. I started playing football at 12 and went to the greatest University of Mississippi State." A true bulldog...on the field and off. Johnie Cooks was a star linebacker for Mississippi State in the early 80s. He was drafted into the N-F-L. He won a super bowl with the New York Giants. “As a person from the Mississippi Delta, the poorest part of Mississippi...you know that I lived every dream I ever thought of," he explained.
The professional athlete never imagined he would find himself at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis...where he'd been since mid-August. "I woke up one morning and I couldn't breathe. I was having congestive heart failure," he said. His condition declined. Eventually doctors amputated his legs and some of his fingers in order to save his heart and vital organs. Then, because his immune system was down, he became infected with a bacteria called “pseudomonas”. It can cause pneumonia and is resistant to nearly all antibiotics. "When you are that sick and have a bunch of lines and tubes and things we have to do, those things go through the skin and get infected," said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, an infectious disease specialist.
Dr. Steve Threlkeld is one of Johnie's doctors. He said people in healthcare settings are particularly vulnerable to what's known as superbug infections because they tend to be already sick or immunocompromised, like Johnie was. "It's unlikely to cause a life-threatening condition in a younger healthy person walking around town, but if you're in the healthcare system, particularly chronically and having those kinds of problems.. it can be a deadly issue," said Threlkeld. Superbugs are strains of bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi that are resistant to most antibiotics and other medications. The C-D-C recently issued a warning about a drug-resistant strain of fungus called “candida auris” which is spreading in healthcare facilities across the U.S. As superbug infections become more common, Dr. Threlkeld said it's critical to cut down on unnecessary antibiotic use. "When we give unnecessary antibiotics again for common colds, infections in which they don't really help.. we are doing nothing but helping those germs be exposed to those antibiotics and it gives them a reason to work on getting resistant and after time, they do," he explained.
He also said proper hand hygiene and sterilization in hospitals is important. In Johnie’s case, Dr. Threlkeld said treatment was especially tricky because of the health problems he was already facing. "Even though I have no legs now, and I have my hands, uh, I am blessed to be alive and be with my family still. I am not depressed,” said Cooks.
