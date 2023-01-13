A 15 year Mississippi Public Service Commissioner is running for governor.
Democrat Brandon Presley announced Thursday he is running for governor. Presley announced his campaign strategy will target the state welfare scandal and issues in Jackson. Presley served as mayor Nettleton for six years. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson endorsed Presley on Thursday...the same day of his announcement.
The last democrat to win governorship was Ronnie Musgrove in 1999.
