Also in Greenville, the streets were filled with gang activity back in the early 90s and it was Brother Matt who made a difference by reaching out to young men through athletic activities. Delta News reporter Tony Fruits took to the streets to find if there's anyone today who compares to Brother Matt.
We went out remembering and looking for another man in Greenville like Joseph Matthaeus Connors. A man who worked with youth gangs in the community to help them stay off the streets.
The Greenville Chief of Police, Marcus Turner didn't know of anyone. So we went to "Brother Matt's", as he was called, old church and spoke with 80-year old retired Father Thomas Mullally... after 53 years in the ministry and asked did anyone pick up the torch.
"I don't think no one did.... at least around Sacred Heart."
Before we began talking about some of the things Brother Matt had done, he reminded me that he was called to the religious life as a brother.
"You take three vows poverty, chastity and obedience.
The Father then said He began as a cook, parish work and other ministries. When he came to Greenville around 1990, he began his ministry working with gangs.
The Father said the parish had a gym also used for roller skating and he knew the kids in the area and they respected him.
Father Mullally did say he had been involved with the youth and prison ministry for the last 53 years up until Covid. He said during prison ministry he would always ask the inmates one simple question.
"I always would ask the young men when you committed that crime were you active in any church? They always would say no Father."
He then directed us to a friend and church member of "Brother Matt's", Jacquelyn Davis who's been a member of Sacred Heart since 1952.
Mrs. Davis didn't want to speak on camera, but she referred to Brother Matt as the "Good Samaritan." She even spoke about "Brother Matt" in a book that was written honoring him.
She said not only did he help with gang activity; he won angel among us awards for contributions to the community.
The Jake and Fred Astine Award. He carried the torch through Greenville for the nineteen ninety-six Olympics in Atlanta.
He drove the church bus, helped the courtesy committee; just a warm and likeable person.
He also help create an amnesty program between the Greenville police and local gangs.
We asked Father Mullally what would he say to the youth today...
"Get on your knees and seek God out. What is God calling you to do?"
In Greenville, Tony Fruits, The Delta News.
