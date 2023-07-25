We begin in Greenville where residents took to the streets after a deadly shooting in their neighborhood. They are upset about what happened and they want their elected officials to take action against the violence. Delta News reporter Tony Fruits has more with the residents.
Greenville Police responded to several gunshots on July 17, 2023 at Elm and Beckwith Street and found 52-year-old Garrett Albert of Greenville lying on the ground apparently shot several times.
These protestors say it shouldn't have happened and this neighbor Emma Davenport wants to know why it did.
"The police is not doing anything about it they don't care."
She says random shootings around town kill both the young and old, and it's uncalled for.
Davenport says it's a community problem that only gets fixed if people speak up with information about crime.
Greenville Police Chief Marcus Turner says they put a lot of effort into every case and help from the community is essential.
Turner says collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement have worked extra hard to bring six people to justice in the month of July alone.
That effort, called "Operation Swarm" started this past spring to help minimize drugs and gun violence that plagues all communities.
Emma Davenport feels the community needs to demand something to be done about what's going on.
She says the police and the mayor are not doing enough.
"I ain't stepping on nobody's shoes or stepping on nobody's toes. I'm telling you like it is."
She prays for our city and our police department and for witnesses brave enough to get involved to stop shootings that kill innocent people.
In Greenville, Tony Fruits, The Delta News.
