A man in Sunflower county, listen to this, is in a fight with the city to fix his father's grave site. And he says workers at the cemetery are the ones that damaged the burial site. That's not even the worst of it. Delta News reporter Ashley Renee has more.
A man is struggling to receive answers from the city of Ruleville about his father's grave at Mount Galilee Cemetery.
"Okay look. They came, or whoever did it, they came right here and hit it with a backhoe or a lawnmower. This where they hit the grave at. But they done split it, they cracked it all the way across."
His father's grave was messed up three months ago by city workers who were landscaping.
But that's not his only problem. His father was also never buried in the right spot.
"This is my mother's grave and it's buried properly. She was buried in 2008. My mother was buried in 2008. My father here was buried in 2013. So my mother's been here 5 years longer than he has and her grave is proper. It is still proper."
James tried addressing the problem of his dad being in the wrong spot when he was buried, but he said it was hard enough dealing with the grief. So at the time, he just moved on.
"He should be buried right here besides his wife Willie Mae Smith. They bought their plots together. This is where he should be buried besides her. He is way over here and they have some other young lady here that's buried next to my mother. That is...the whole thing is totally improper."
So James is dealing with a stranger being buried right next to his mom instead of his dad because they put him in the wrong plot and now he has to get his father's vault fixed too. More than one problem caused by the city of Ruleville.
"The casket, right there, the casket is at the top of the vault. There's the casket right there. See the casket? The casket right there at the top of the vault...floating...full of water. Full of water...right there."
So each time it's rained hard enough in the last three months, rain has gone down into the vault...causing his father's casket to float. Another issue...in addition to the first three.
"I've been asking the city of Ruleville to fix it. I mean they wanna go through everything telling me that they gotta go through the board meetings and I've been waiting on the board meetings and it never hit the agenda."
According to James, a lack of concern and avoidance of accountability has caused him a lot of frustration.
"Now, um, you know, I don't sleep very well....I don't rest very well. And I'm angry. I'm very angry with the city. Because of the way...because of the respect they're showing me and because of the respect they're showing my loved ones. You know I feel like these are professional people. These are people that we have elected to take care of Ruleville....and you know I feel like they should be more professional about the situation. And so, I mean it's at the point now I gotta do whatever, you know, to try to get my father taken care of."
For now, James is still looking for guidance not only from the city of Ruleville, but from anybody that can tell him how he can legally fix his problem since he has not received help from those in charge. Reporting from Ruleville....this is Ashley Renee for The Delta News.
The Delta News reached out to Ruleville municipal officials, but at this time we have no response.
