One of the cornerstones of any community is to make sure each child has a qulity education and receives all the educational tools they need. One area organization is able to provide thta with help from federal funding.
"Deer Creek Promise Community is a grant that was awarded to Delta Health Alliance through the Department of Education. We have certain focuses that they've given us to try to help us improve our community as a whole. We primarily function within the school districts with Hollandale and Leland school districts...they are in the Deer Creek Promise Community footprint."
The first promise community grant was awarded to Indianola in 2011.
"And then in 2016, we were awarded the Deer Creek Promise Community. Uh, recently we've been awarded the Leflore Promise Community. And, uh, nationwide, we are the only organization that's been awarded three Promise Community grants."
Multiple programs including workforce training programs are also offered through the Deer Creek Promise Community.
"The Deer Creek Promise Community focuses on cradle to career so we have programs from childbirth all the way insuring that students go to college."
One of the school districts that is serviced by the Deer Creek Promise Community is Hollandale School District. According to the superintendent, Dr. Mario Willis, the students and staff have had much success through this program since they became a part of it in 2017.
"We've been with the Promise Community since 2017. Uh, we got information that was coming down the pipe, uh in 2016 and it started when I first became superintendent in 2017. Uh, it brought a lot of resources to our district. At the time, we roughly started off with $700,000 and it provided services to our high school and elementary programs."
Various services such as reading programs, summer programs and college initiative programs that helped students from Pre-K through 12th further develop their academic skills.
"So at first, it started with somebody providing them....now we have the services being taught ourselves. So that was the purpose of the grant for us to sustain a number of these programs. But in addition to that, the biggest thing that I feel like they've done for us is strengthen our pre-k and early childhood program, but also they provided a number of resources to provide instructional coaching for our staff at all levels."
And that's just the first couple of improvements that have been made due to this grant. He continues sharing how well the kids have been doing.
"We have some, uh, assessment benchmarks that we have with this grant. And, uh, one of them is increasing the numbers through the reading on grade level. And our kids have improved consistently throughout this grant and well, looking to have the same thing happen next year as well."
More information about the Deer Creek Promise Community and other programs can be found at deltahealthalliance.org.
Reporting from Leland...this is Ashley Renee for The Delta News.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.