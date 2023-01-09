A sensational immigration lawsuit that has had a huge impact on the Delta....has reached a settlement. The Delta News first told you over the summer about farms hiring White South African farmhands in a controversial visa program. They then either fired or demoted local delta workers....or at the very least, paid them less. So what was the settlement? Well...we don't know because the parties agreed to keep the terms of the deal a secret. But a lawyer for the farm workers insists it was a "significant" amount of amount of money. One of the attorneys involved believes farms will now follow the law more closely.
