Plenty of events were going on around the Delta over the weekend including a truck show. Delta News reporter Ashley Renee has more.
Tricked out trucks were on display at the Delta Takeover Truck Show in Cleveland Saturday. The show was in the West End District. Fans traveled from the Delta and other parts of Mississippi to see the designs and styles of various trucks, motorcycles and other cars. This is not a new event, but it's continuing to grow.
"We're the hosts of Delta takeover, uh, Truck Show. This is our 2nd annual, uh, truck show here in Cleveland. Uh, we just wanted to do something that usually people will have to travel out of town to do. So we wanted to bring it right here at home to give the citizens of Cleveland something good to do on a Saturday. That's been our vision and that's what we're doing today."
There was also a group of first time participants showing off what they have.
"I'm with Flawless Whipz. We're out here at Delta Takeover Show in Cleveland, MS. Uh, we bought a ton of apparel and some beautiful trucks. We had a great turnout. Can't wait to come back next year.
This was a perfect Saturday with great weather for this type of event.
Reporting in Cleveland....this is Ashley Renee for The Delta News.
