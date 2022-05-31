Severe weather preparation is an ongoing process...especially in the south. We have severe weather season in the fall and in the spring where we primarily have to worry about tornadoes. Now that those seasons are over, we have another threat to worry about: hurricanes. Hurricane season begins June 1st and lasts until November 30th. The Greenville Local Organizing Committee is collaborating with the Greenville Fire Department, Red Cross and the Mayor's Council to host a Disaster Training and Preparedness Course.
"This course will prepare the community throughout Greenville to be prepared in case of a disaster. We all know that hurricane season is coming up on us. And that we want as a community to be prepared when disaster hits. We know uh....we don't have to ask when there will be a disaster, but will we be prepared? And so in 2022, we are preparing our community to become Community Emergency Response Teams. CERTs that will be prepared to be ready when there is a disaster."
Those who are interested in registering for the course can call 662-577-9343. They will also need to text CERT (C-E-R-T) to this same number. Orientation for the Disaster Awareness and C.E.R.T. training will be Saturday June 4th from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The class will be held at the Greenville Fire Department's headquarters.
