With technology pushing kids away from reading, one Delta school is finding ways to make reading fun.
Leland School Park had a family literacy night to push reading in their school. The event was western themed and included an introduction of teachers and staff, food and music.
"We have we're starting off again with a requirement of our students having to read five books every night. Its giving them a total of 20 books for the year and we have celebrations for those who are exceeding. Again, we have our bronze medal, our gold, and our silver so our students are excited about reading," Principal Susie Williams said.
The night was a fun way to push reading so children can continue developing their comprehension skills.
