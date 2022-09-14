A local school district is collecting food.
For the 11th year, the Greenville Public School District is holding the food drive. The food will help local companies like the Hearty Helpings Food Pantry. Officials are asking for non-perishable items, like canned meats, canned fruits, vegetables and pasta.
"And the purpose is so we can help be a blessing to someone else. Also, teach our children that it is better to give than to receive. And by doing so, we're collecting cans. We have roughly 2,000 items so far and that's at all of our schools. We have boxes located in the front entrance area of our schools. So our kids are bringing in cans. It's getting kind of competitive for us. Who's gonna raise or collect the most and that collaboration helps get a lot of collections in from all of our schools.
The food drive ends on September 23rd. For more information, call the Greenville Public School District.
