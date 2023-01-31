Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Periods of freezing drizzle this morning. Rain showers possible this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.