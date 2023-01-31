AND ANOTHER MURDER SUSPECT HAS ALSO BEEN ARRESTED IN GREENVILLE...FOR A HOMICIDE THAT HAPPENED MORE THAN TWO YEARS AGO.
25-YEAR-OLD "NICHOLAS HAMPTON" OF GREENVILLE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER.
HE'S ACCUSED IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 26-YEAR-OLD ISIAH DAVIS. DAVIS WAS SHOT AND KILLED IN SEPTEMBER OF 20-21.
IT HAPPENED IN THE 800-BLOCK OF - ST. CHARLES STREET.
POLICE CHIEF MARCUS TURNER SAYS - HIS DEPARTMENT IS WORKING ON ALL UN-SOLVED HOMICIDES...EVEN COLD CASES AND HE CALLS FOR THE CONTINUED HELP OF THE COMMUNITY.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.