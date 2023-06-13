In Washington County, police need your help to track down a suspect wanted for murder.
According to the Greenville Police Department, 41-year-old Kendrick Johnson was shot and killed on Thursday night. He was found lying on the ground in the area of O'Hea and Lake streets. He had been shot several times. Police have no suspects or motive and they are asking for the public's help in solving this case. If you have information about the murder of Kendrick Johnson, you can call the Greenville Police Department, Crime Stoppers or you can use the P3 Tips App.
