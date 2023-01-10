Another candidate is running for the Chancery Clerk Office in Washington county. Netty Seard announced her candidacy on Monday, surrounded by family, friends and supporters.
"The time has come and the time is now. It's now. It's now. I, Netty Seard, am the person that would like to step up and fix some of those issues. Making sure our Chancery Clerk's Office work in the interest of the people who live and work here."
Incumbent Marilyn Hansell is running for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.