MISSISSIPPI HOUSE SPEAKER PHILIP GUNN HAS PROMISED TO HELP THE FINANCIALLY TROUBLED GREENWOOD-LEFLORE HOSPITAL.
THE NEWS COMES AFTER AS THE DELTA NEWS AND THE TAXPAYERS CHANNEL FINALLY OBTAINED - PREVIOUSLY-SECRET DOCUMENTS
IT SHOWS THE DEMANDS LAID OUT BY BOTH THE CITY AND COUNTY GOVERNMENTS AND DEMANDS BY THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI - MEDICAL CENTER TO TAKE OVER THE HOSPITAL.
EXPERTS SAY THE PAPERS SHOW A PROPOSAL THAT WAS PROBABLY DOOMED FROM THE START... WITH HIGH EXPECTATIONS... AND LITTLE INTEREST FROM UMMC TO MEET THOSE NEEDS.
