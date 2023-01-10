A man is behind bars after sending police officers of a high speed chase. Christian Dennington of Jackson has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses including felony fleeing and possession of controlled substances. According to Pearl Police Department, the chase began after 6 p.m. on Monday after a failed traffic stop. Dennington fled on Highway 80 taking the chase into Jackson and then into Clinton. Police were then taken on a short foot chase after the vehicle crashed.
featured popular special report top story
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.