  • Ashley Brewer

A young man was murdered Sunday afternoon in Lake Village. More details are in the story.

Arkansas State Police tells The Delta News that they're investigating an apparent murder in Lake Village. Investigators say it happened Sunday night in the 600 hundred block of Elm St. Police believe 18 year-old Jayani Jordan was walking across a yard when he was shot several times. No suspect or motive has been released.

