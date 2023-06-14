Authorities in Bolivar County have identified the man whose body was found last week in a rural area. The victim is identified as 71-year-old Willie C. Christian of Marks. The sheriff's department received a call on June 7th that a body was in the water on the side of a bridge in Alligator. Christian had been shot several times. Anyone with information can call the Bolivar County Sheriff's Department or Cleveland-Bolivar County crime stoppers.
