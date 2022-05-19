A statewide initiative will help families interacting with child protective services. The Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services is trying a new hope-centered approach. It will help interactions between families and CPS. The state is asking each county to have a "hope team".
"Often time, people believe that the agency here remove children needlessly. We want the public to know that we are working towards having a hope centered approach. And that means that we want people to have hope, to have the belief that there individual situations can get better. And in doing that, we want to work with those parties. And the agency along with the Washington County Youth Court will help them to advance through the stages that they need to achieve the goals in order to have a healthier and happier family."
"We've come to find out that looking through the hope lens that if the family can actually visualize an outcome or visualize a goal, then it is more attainable and they can get to that desired outcome."
Washington County has a team ready to help families involved with Child Protective Services.
