Fast food restaurants such as McDonald's and Wendy's are two primary options for grabbing something to eat. But Greenville also has good soul food restaurants to choose from. Sharon Rhymnes has a few favorite places where she enjoys eating, including this popular restaurant:
"Freddie's BBQ."
Soon, the previous names will be on a growing list of food options in Greenville. Two new fast food places and two new dine-in restaurants will be a part of the menu of where locals can eat. Earlier this year, the city of Greenville announced Jack's and Chick-Fil-A will open by the end of 2022. Sharon said she's very excited for the new food options....especially Chick-Fil-A.
"I just hope they stay beause a lot of restaurants open up and never stays. So I hope they....they stay. I hope they end up staying in Greenville."
Some eateries have closed down not too long after opening, but one family restaurant has stuck around. Scoops, has been in Greenville for 11 years. Although new competition is coming in, there's no doubt that the food and service provided by Scoops, will keep customers returning for more.
"We started originally as an ice cream store and we added a restaurant."
New competition won't affect them being a staple in Greenville because of their loyal customers.
"We have great loyal employees. We have great customers that we see the same customers every day and every night. They are loyal and they love Scoops."
Recently, it was announced that No Way Jose will also be opening soon. The manager, Jesus Martinez, says they'll open within the next two weeks. While buzz is being generated about No Way Jose, Jack's and Chick-Fil-A, there's another restaurant that will open soon. Romello and Tai Welton, owners of the popular restaurant, The Flaming Skillet, have begun working on their next restaurant, Pink Kitchen and Daiquiris.
"My wife and I are the owners of The Flaming Skillet. And we decided to bring something new to the city. We decided to do Pink Kitchen and Daiquiris. Right here next to Kroger's in Greenville, Mississippi. We providing great food, great drinks, good atmosphere. That's something new and fresh right here in Greenville."
The owners say they don't just want this to be a thing for Greenville, but for all Delta residents. They want to bring a new vibe and new options to the Delta's food scene.
"We're doing the famous daiquiris, all different types of flavors. We got the food. Our food is not just your wings. We will have burgers, your oxtails, your lamb chops...".
"Great food, great daiquiris, you name it. Opening Labor Day weekend. Come check us out."
Whether you have a taste for fast food, Mexican food or comfort food, your taste bud palate will expand along with the expanding food scene in Greenville.
This is Ashley Renee....reporting for The Delta News.
