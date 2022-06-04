Probably the Delta's oldest crossing guard is putting down her stop sign to be closer to her family. 89-year-old Betty Stewart has been a crossing guard for nearly 50 years. She begand this career in 1973 at Fulwiler Elementary School in Greenville. She says all her children attended and finished from Fulwiler.
"I just have....I have fond memories of this school. You know, we just had a lot of fun. Kids....the kids were real good back then. They didn't give you no lip or nothing. And they was just sweet children. And they loved their teacher."
Stewart wasn't always a crossing guard. She had another job before this one. She says she worked at the Greenville Mills for 15 years and then when they shut down.....she was trying to see what she could do next. She knew she needed a job, but didn't that job would be protecting kids as they crossed the street.
"Well, Greenville Mills went out and I was home with the kids you know....just....and I had to do something. I'm not gon sit here all day by myself in this house. I'm gonna find me a job. George said you're not gonna go back to work and I said oh yes I am. And he said you don't have to go back to work. I said I know I don't have to go back, but I want to. So I was at the police station one day. I don't know what I went down there for....to get. And what was his name? Captain Graise...do you know Captain Graise? Well he hollered at me. He said what you doing down here? I said a hunting a job. But I really wasn't. I went down there for somebody else. And he said when you wanna start? Tomorrow. Well that started....and from there I been down there 52 years in that house. So I had a lot of fun with the kids. The kids was so good. You know....the kids wasn't mean. You know. But the kids over there that I'm doing now....you know the kids like them, they're just as sweet as can be. I just love them all. But I got some that are little pistols I can tell you. But they're children."
She's worked at different schools in Greenville including Boyd and Carrie Stern Elementary. Out of her nearly 50 years as a crossing guard, she's spent 32 years at Stern. When asked how does she think the schools will carry on without her...this is what she had to say:
"Oh no, they can't carry on without me. They done cried when I left. Some of them was crying when the school was out. I told them I said, don't cry. I gotta cry too..."
Not only is she ending this chapter in her life as a crossing guard, but she's leaving Greenville as well. She's lived in her house near Fulwiler Elementary for 52 years. This Friday, she starts her new life in Brandon.
"I've had a good life. I'm 89 years old so God's been good to me."
While she'll miss the kids and this job, she's thankful for all her years in service to the community.
"I am blessed. God has been good to me....and those children."
