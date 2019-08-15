Over 100 Jobs Available at Job Fair

The Headstart and Early Headstart Program is hosting a job fair in Indianola with over 100 jobs available.
"We have positions like senator directors, teachers, league teachers, assistant teachers, program aids, as well as bus drivers. Just any position that you can imagine that would be helpful in staffing a full service program like headstart and early headstart."
The job fair is set for this Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11:30 at the Capps Center in Indianola
Job seekers should take their resumes and any certification and credentials. On-site interviews are expected.
