Some three hundred inmates from the Mississippi Women's prison have a new home....right here in the Delta. The Mississippi Department of Corrections has begun moving the women to the old Delta correctional facility in Greenwood. That's more than one hundred miles away from the prison near Jackson. The Department of Corrections plans to move all the women to Greenwood by March first. Corrections commissioner Burl Cain says he's making the move to provide a better environment with schools, skills training and treatment. The Greenwood facility also has air conditioning. Family members of the women complain the move puts them too far away.
