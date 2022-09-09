It's harvest time for many Delta farmers. A lot of rain recently is slowing things down. Delta News meteorologist Ashley Renee shows us the impact on Delta farmers and why farmers say it's important to harvest as quickly as they can now that fields have dried some.
Rainy weather caused the week of August 21st to be a trying week for some farmers in the Mississippi Delta. Constant rain and mostly cloudy skies persisted for a few days in a row. While rainfall is good for the crops, it's not always good for farmers because then they're halted from getting in the fields.
"Here at our office we received between 7 and 8 inches of rain between last Sunday and Thursday."
That rainfall occurred during the week of August 21st. The week of August 29th began with drier and sunnier conditions. Something that was needed to help farmers get back into the fields.
"So as things begin to dry up and we have some pretty weather, we'll see farmers jump back in and try to uh wrap up the remaining corn acres and uh try again to get into some of these fields that where the soybeams are already desecated and ready for harvest."
Seed quality also becomes an issue if wet crops have to remain in the field longer than they can be harvested.
"So the seed quality part of this is the damage it's gonna cost these producers....at the end...it's gonna cost them money. And the more damage in their crop per load, they'll base each load on it's own. So, um, you know if you take some up there that's two percent, they'll get hit relatively light. But if you get to the 5, 10, 15% damage, if you know, if 15% of the load is damaged, then it starts to become problematic."
Excess moisture in the crops and little sunshine to help dry them out caused the quality of some of the soybeans to deteriorate. Preston says he and other farmers usually need a 5 day window of good weather for producers to get in the fields and harvest the corn and soybeans.
"Uh, well, typically we start corn harvest in August and we ramp it up in September. And soybean harvest is just generally a lot longer than that just because there's a lot longer window of um, the planning dates are spread out much further. But uh typically we'll start harvesting beans in August and to this point, we've uh harvested very little in the way of soybeans. Uh, but generally, sometime in August, kinda on into uh and through October. You know, our latest planted beans won't be harvested until mid to late October so. Hoping for some typical fall type weather from here on out to help get things back on track."
Reporting from Humphreys county....this is Ashley Renee for The Delta News.
