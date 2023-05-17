Another resource fair is being held for the tornado victims who are still in need of help. This one will be in Humphreys county for residents in Silver City who were hit by the storm. There will be folks there from the Mississippi Department of Human Services Division for Aging and Adults; along with representatives from AARP, The Society of St. Vincent DePaul plus the South Delta Area Agency on Aging.
