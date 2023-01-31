SENTENCING HAS BEEN DELAYED IN THE STATE'S WELFARE SCANDAL -
THE LARGEST CASE OF PUBLIC CORRUPTION IN THE HISTORY OF MISSISSIPPI.
THE FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE STATE'S WELFARE SYSTEM JOHN DAVIS PLEADED GUILTY TO CHARGES IN THE CASE BACK IN SEPTEMBER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS MEANT FOR THE LESS FORTUNATE WERE MISSPENT.
DAVIS WAS SUPPOSED TO BE SENTENCED NEXT MONTH, BUT THE FEDERAL JUDGE IN THE CASE SAYS “SENTENCING IN THE CASE IS COMPLEX.”
AND IT'S BEING DELAYED TO MAKE IT MORE CONVENIENT FOR ALL THE PARTIES INVOLVED.
NO DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR THE SENTENCING, BUT DAVIS HAS AGREED TO TESTIFY AGAINST OTHERS IN THE FRAUD.
