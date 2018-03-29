Simmons plans MLK event

The mayor of Greenville invites the community to help honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Mayor Errick Simmons has announced what he's calling MLK50: The Main Street March.
The event scheduled for Wednesday marks the 50th anniversary of King's assassination on April 4, 1968.
The mayor invites schools, churches, civic organizations and others to participate.
The march begins Wednesday at 5 p.m. in front of city hall, and will go to Stein Mart Square.
Keynote speaker is the Rev. Albert Calvin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.