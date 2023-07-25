Also in Greenville, police have arrested several suspects who were involved in recent criminal activities...including shootings.
One of those suspects has been identified as Tony Lott, who was picked up on Saturday with the help from the Greenwood Police Department. He has been charged with 13 counts of aggravated assault related to two separate shootings. The shootings took place in Greenville. One on Lynn Circle and a second shooting less than 20 minutes later on McAllister Street. No word on any injuries in those shootings.
Also in Greenville, Derrick Thomas and DeMarion Robinson have been arrested for robbery. They are accused of a robbery that took place earlier this month in the 2300 block of Highway 82 West.
A shot fired toward an officer leads to another arrest.
Shalonda Smith was also picked up in Greenville. She has been charged with aggravated assault on a law officer. Police says it happened Thursday in the area of Mill and McArthur streets. The officer was not injured.
