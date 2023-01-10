Another judge in Washington County was sworn into office on Monday. Circuit Court Judge Ashley Hines took the oath of office at the courthouse in Greenville. He was sworn in by Circuit Clerk Barbara Esters-Parker.
"Agreeably to the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution and laws of the State of Mississippi so help me God."
The four Circuit Court District covers Washington, Leflore and Sunflower counties.
