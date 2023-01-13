In Washington County, another case of gun violence leaves another teenager with gunshot wounds.
The shooting happened Thursday afternoon in Greenville in the 300 block of Walker Street where a 14 year-old boy was found wounded. Police Chief Marcus Turner says the call came in around 2 o'clock reporting that shots were fired in the area. The victim was taken to the hospital but his condition has not been released.
This is the third case of a teenager being shot on Walker St. since the beginning of the year.
