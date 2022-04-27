Roger believes it's important to know if you're drinking quality water. He says quality goes beyond the taste. Especially if you get your water from a well like he does.
"Yes it's been good for as long as we've been here. Uh, we had it tested probably 30 years ago."
Does it look right? Does it smell right? Well, now there's a way for Delta residents with wells to get their water tested. The Mississippi Well Owner Network is offering a free program for private well owners. The water will be tested for coliform bacteria and metals. Well owners in Washington, Sharkey, Sunflower, Issaquena, Yazoo, Holems and Warren counties can participate in this program.
The Mississippi State extension offices in these counties will provide sampling kits. The kits can be picked up on April 27th. The kits will be available for pickup until May 11th. On May 12th, well owners can turn them in to get their results. Roger believes his water has been pretty good for the entire time he's lived in the Delta, but he says you can never be too careful when it comes to water.
"And I would say that we can definitely test it again. But other than that, it's excellent."
Well owners can pick up sampling kits between 8am - 5pm during the scheduled pick up dates. Kits can be turned back in to their local extension office on May 12th. For more information, visit http://msuext.ms/mswon.
Water testing images are courtesy of the City of Manitoba, Canada.
