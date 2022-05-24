Hunger has been a problem in the Delta for generations. But experts say it's about to get worse....WAY worse. We have grocery stores, but can you afford the groceries? Experts say politics and the war in Ukraine has turned a future problem into a today problem, creating more hungry mouths right here in the Delta. But we can keep that from happening as farming's future becomes not just the farmer's problem...but our problem too.
"They said in 2050 we will not be able to feed the world."
John Coleman, a Delta native and Delta farmer enjoys his work. He enjoys feeding America. But he knows the external issues happening globally have a growing impact on his farming locally. Food insecurity keeps growing around the world. Not only because of personal financial problems for some people, but global issues like rising gas prices and the war in Ukraine have more of us digging deeping into our pockets just to feed our families.
"It is just another catastrophic effect of Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. I mean, as if the harms in Ukraine weren't enough, you have countries like in sub-Saharan Africa and in the Middle East who get maybe 80-90% of their wheat or their grain overall from Russia and Ukraine. And you see massive spikes in food prices. Food prices right now, George, globally are up to 34% from where they were a year ago. Aided substantially, again, by this invasion.
Global issues we can't fix....add to that, weather we also cannot control and it puts pressure on farmers. Weather affects the planting season and higher rainfall amounts earlier in the spring made an impact.
"These continued rains are putting us behind and there is a negative yield influence in planting late....from an economic standpoint of course lower yields is less money made."
And fewer mouths fed. While it's a scary thought to consider more people are going hungry, the problem is not completely unsolvable. The solution to the problem lies in our hands.
"...but now, if a lotta people get on the bandwagon of growing something healthy, then we'll be able to feed the world."
In our next report, meet the new neighbors. The climate situation has caused a migration of sorts, that could have a huge impact on the Delta....and in a GOOD way. A way that can boost the economy and bring brand new options for farming in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.