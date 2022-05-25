California is coming to the Delta...that's what experts say. How? Glad you asked. The Delta has the one thing California doesn't....water. And plenty of it. And the Californians have brought crops here we thought we'd never see...blueberries...grapes..you name it. It's changing farming's future in the Delta, say farmers....in a GOOD way.
"Vegetables farmers is moving to Mississippi and in the southeast region of the U.S. because of the California water shortage."
Drought has squeezed even more water out of an already dry California in recent years. The lack of water supply reduced irrigation water, at the same time fewer raindrops replenished the state's water. That's having a significant impact on farmers....and our food supply. Most of our produce and citrus fruit comes from California. And with less water, farmers struggle to help their produce grow correctly and make it into stores. But what seems bad for California can actually be good for the Delta. In fact, the website "Stacker" lists California as number 7 in the number of people who move from the Golden State to the Delta. As more farmers leave California and put down roots in the Delta, it's created a shift in the kinds of crops grown here.
"Mississippi is moving towards vegetable farming and fruit production and things like that in the Mississippi Delta because of our good fertile soil and because our, we get a lot of irrigated water."
While cooler temperatures and rainfall in the late winter/early spring stopped farmers from getting into the fields sooner, the Delta remains an ideal place for crops of all kinds.
"Our rich soil that uh sediments from the Mississippi River have settled down here in the Mississippi Delta and we can be able to grow fresh fruits and vegetables."
Droughts and wildfires in the west, driven by climate change say experts, make having another source for our produce beneficial. Having increased produce production in the Delta should allow us to have better access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
"People like fresh fruits and vegetables during this time of year in the summertime and a lot of people coming down from the north, your family members like coming down from the north...they like to raid your deep freezer and try to get a lot of your vegetables out of the deep freezer and take back to the north to show off what they done got..."
Although rainfall and colder weather impacted crops in the late winter and early spring, the crops still benefited.
"The plants are very healthy because of the rain. We're glad of the rain because there's a lot of moisture down here inside the soil, uh, but the rain you know you talk about the rainfall. The rainfall has been a big problem, but it's a very good help because the more rain that you get, the more moisture that you will have during the summer months and your plants will not burn up."
Like they do more and more....in California.
So, new crops....new neighbors....and new ways of making our food stretch into more meals. We'll show you how to do THAT as we wrap up our look at farming's future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.