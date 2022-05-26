Farmers make money from the rich delta soil... with help from nature and a little luck. In a world threatened with food shortages though, farmers say we should all plant a small garden, even in a bucket. They say farming's future is OUR future.
While farmers like john coleman need rain, they also need some dry time too.
"Dry weather so we can get our plants and vegetables in the ground."
Because sometimes… we can get too much of a good thing.
"Luckily I have not heard reports yet about a lot of crops going completely underwater which is a good thing."
Especially early in the season. Because planting season is make or break time for farmers.
“The rain has been has been tremendous, a lot of rain a large amount of rainfall during the springtime even the wintertime but we are able to get into the fields.”
Farmers say they have a window of just a few weeks to get planting done… or else.
"If we're not able to get big windows like we normally have, we'll see that impact at the end in harvest."
"We were able to get in here during certain times of the spring and was able to put in these good broccoli."
And that good broccoli, can provide us many good meals if we know how to use it. And know how to make it last.
"A chicken pot pie is one of the easiest ways to reuse leftovers. Repurpose your leftovers. Uh, to where you're not wasting anything. You're using every single bit of your food purchased for you and your home. Uh and really making the most of it. We turn it into something completely different. And then chunk in any vegetables that you may have. The carrots that are actually in here now...that was carrots for dinner yesterday."
Broccoli… carrots… it’s all the same. We can stretch our food… and never go hungry… if we grow some of our own… and use it wisely say farmers.
Grow your own...
Save what you don’t use the first time… freeze it if you can.
Find other recipies where you can use it… even meat.
You’ll save food and you’ll save money.
"So that’s what we try in doing our marketing we try to make sure our crops come in a a certain time…"
Something that can, if we do it right he says, feed us all year ‘round as farming’s future, lies in all our hands.
So what have we learned this week? We learned Delta farmers consider their job… a calling. We learned a war we’re not even involved in, half a world away, has caused our grocery and gas prices to blast through the roof.
But we’ve also learned we in the Delta have an advantage others don’t. Our new neighbors who moved here from California have brought us different options for fruits and vegetables. We’ve learned how to make those options go further… but perhaps most important… we’ve learned to keep from going hungry. We all have to play a part in farming’s future.
